PM Modi, BJP laid red carpet for those who targeted kids, says Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for laying “red carpet” for those who targeted school children during the protest against the film “Padmaavat”. “The prime minister, in Davos, rightly said ‘I have removed the red tape and we have laid a red carpet (for investors). But the prime minister’s party and the prime minister have laid a red carpet for these people who are indulging in violence against small children…who have become a law unto themselves,” Owaisi told reporters.

Anti-Padmaavat protesters had stoned a bus carrying school children in Gurgaon on Wednesday. “All this is happening because of tacit support of the BJP. The BJP and Mr prime minister have meekly surrendered in front of these people,” the Hyderabad MP said. “The so-called big 56-inch chest is no more, it is only for Muslims,” he added.

The NDA government tried to push the triple talaq bill through Parliament without consulting Muslim organisations, but it took several measures to safeguard the sentiments of those opposed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama, Owaisi said. “Without even consulting any Muslim member from his own cabinet, without even putting it in public domain…the government is bulldozing the triple talaq bill. But when it comes to this film, the name has been changed, scenes have been cut,” he said.

Asked about his earlier comment that people should not watch “Padmaavat”, Owaisi said he meant that they should not waste their time and money on watching films in general. “Padmaavat”, opposed by several Rajput groups for alleged distortion of history, released on Thursday.

