PM Modi, BJP hold no respect for Mahatma Gandhi: Congress

Congress MP Anand Sharma. (Source: PTI/File) Congress MP Anand Sharma. (Source: PTI/File)

Tagging Haryana Minister Anil Vij’s statement as ‘shameful’, the Congress on Sunday said it showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold no respect for Mahatma Gandhi. “It is a very shameful statement and should be strongly condemned. This incident shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP do not respect Mahatma Gandhi,” Congress leader Anand Sharma told media. Terming the statement derogatory, Sharma further said the Prime Minister should extend an apology for it.

“Nothing can be more derogatory than saying that the sale of Khadi was low till the time there was Mahatma Gandhi’s photo on calendar and it increased following the Prime Minister wearing it. It is not marketing. For how many things does the Prime Minister want to become brand manager…The Prime Minister should himself apologise for it,” he said. The controversial Haryana Minister had earlier said that from the time Gandhi’s name has been associated with Khadi, the industry has never been able to stand up.

Vij’s comment comes in connection with the ongoing controversy over the photo of the Prime Minister replacing that of Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The cover photo on the calendar and the diary shows Prime Minister Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’ in the same pose as Gandhiji.

However, the BJP was quick in condemning the remarks clarifying that it was not the stand of the party. Minutes after making the controversial comment, Vij retracted his statement saying, “the comment I made on Mahatma Gandhi is my personal opinion. To avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments, I take it back,” he said.