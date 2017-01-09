PM Modi behaving like pickpocket, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Express Photo)

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demonetisation issue, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said the PM is behaving like a “pickpocket”. He also alleged that the Prime Minister has helped hoarders of black money to convert it as white money.

“Why is data not being furnished about the money that has returned or the new currency put in the market? Why are restrictions on withdrawal of money from banks for common people not being withdrawn after December 30? How can they claim victory against black money?” he asked in a Facebook post.

Yechury claimed that millions of lives have been ruined because of demonetisation and even the MNREGA programme has been affected due to shortage of funds. “Modi behaves like a pickpocket, who has picked the pockets of the people first, and now says he will come out with welfare schemes,” he said. He said there is a possibility that banks have received more currency than what was in circulation.