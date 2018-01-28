PM Modi bats for Aadhaar, claims it bolstered India’s development and curbed corruption

In what can be perceived to be a veiled attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra, who were recently convicted in the fodder scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that three former chief ministers are “rotting” in jail. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) In what can be perceived to be a veiled attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra, who were recently convicted in the fodder scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled that three former chief ministers are “rotting” in jail. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Addressing a National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday threw his weight behind the Aadhaar, claiming that it has added great strength to nation’s development by restraining leakages and ensuring that government money reaches the needful beneficiaries. His acclamation for Aadhaar comes at a time when it’s legality has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister claimed that the introduction of Aadhaar has helped the government in saving 60,000 crore rupees in a certain number of schemes as the money earlier reached ‘wrong hands’.

“These days you keep hearing about Aadhaar. I want to say Aadhaar has added great strength to India’s development. What would earlier get into wrong hands is now going to the intended beneficiaries,” Modi said.

PM Modi also appealed the youths to cooperate in the battle against corruption. He ensured the cadets that nobody shall be spared in the anti-graft exercise that has been launched by the BJP government. In what can be perceived to be a veiled attack on Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra, who were recently convicted in the fodder scam, the Prime Minister recalled that three former chief ministers are “rotting” in jail. Former Chief Minister of Haryana O P Chautala is also imprisoned in connection with a corruption case.

“Youths of India refuses to accept corruption. The fight against corruption and black money will not stop. This is a fight for the future of India’s youths,” PM Modi said. Exemplifying the case of the jailed ex-CMs to vindicate his claim of the efficacy the government’s anti-graft exercise, PM Modi stated that earlier people were under the impression that the rich and powerful will not be touched during the implementation of anti-corruption measures. He also claimed that getting rid of this ‘termite’ of corruption will benefit the poor in the greatest way. The Prime Minister also appealed the NCC cadets to engage in digital transactions, claiming that it will curb corruption.

“My young friends, I am here to ask for something. No, I am not here for seeking votes or politics. My appeal is- please further digital transactions through (the BHIM App). Please also get others on that platform. This is a step towards transparency and accountability,” appealed PM Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd