PM Modi: Ayushman Bharat will generate 11 lakh jobs, only Railways creates more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Ayushman Bharat will generate 11 lakh jobs in the coming years and only the Indian Railways creates more employment opportunities. He was addressing the valedictory session of Arogya Manthan — a two-day conference held to mark one year of Ayushman Bharat.

The Prime Minister said, “10,000 of the 18,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY are private…in the coming years it will generate more employment avenues. 11 lakh new jobs will be created under Ayushman Bharat. Only Indian Railways generates more jobs.” PM Modi also interacted with select beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and visited an exhibition showcasing the journey of the scheme over the last one year. He launched the ‘Ayushman Bharat Start-Up Grand Challenge’, besides a mobile app dedicated to the scheme.

“The first year of Ayushman Bharat has been about resolution, dedication and mutual learning. We are running the world’s largest healthcare scheme successfully in India due to our determination,” he said, adding that in the last one year, 50,000 people have availed treatment facilities outside the state of their residence. “The next step is to discuss how the benefits of the scheme will reach all and we will reach Universal Health Coverage,” Modi said.