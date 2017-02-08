Art of taking bath wearing raincoat can be learnt from Manmohan Singh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at former Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening. PM Modi expressed surprise at the ‘clean’ record of Dr Singh as he ran his UPA government which came under various corruption allegations. The entire Congress contingent staged a walkout of the house after Modi’s remarks.

PM Modi said: “Not a single corruption charge against Manmohan Singh that too during the most corrupt government. The art of taking bath wearing raincoat in bathroom can be learnt from Manmohan Singh.”

He targeted his attack on the former PM while speaking about economic reforms and compared his government’s anti-corruption measures with the ‘involvement’ of Dr Singh in reforming India’s economy over 35 years.

PM Modi said former PM Manmohan Singh has been directly involved and influenced the course of Indian economy over the last 35 years and has had a hand in bringing various changes and reforms along the way. “Very few people in the country can claim to have been involved in influencing India’s economy at the top level for nearly half of independent India’s history,” he said.

After walking out of the house, in his response to PM Modi’s comments, Dr Singh said: “I do not want to speak.”

I do not want to speak: Former PM Manmohan Singh on PM Modi’s remarks on him in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/d99QI1X9uf — ANI (@ANI_news) February 8, 2017

Other Congress leaders expressed protest as well.

Walked out as protest,such harsh&ugly comments not acceptable.No PM in past made sch comments about a former PM: PChidambaram on PM’s speech pic.twitter.com/yJ7YZ1jitW — ANI (@ANI_news) February 8, 2017

Main kis alfaaz mein iski ninda karun, mere paas shabd nahi hain: Ahmed Patel on PM Modi’s remark on former PM Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/7gj2QqEg8c — ANI (@ANI_news) February 8, 2017

Dr Manmohan Singh served as Prime Minister from 2004-14 and is credited with bringing the monumental economic reforms of 1991 that promoted liberalisation, globalisation and end to license raj. From 1972 till 2014, he held various positions impacting India’s economic policy. He has held the position of Chief Economic Advisor to Ministry of Finance, Union Finance Secretary, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Deputy Chairman of Planning commission before being appointed as Prime Minister among others.

His government came under the scanner for various scams like coalblock allocation scam, Adarsh Scam, 2G spectrum scam etc.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd