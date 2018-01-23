PM Modi at WEF: Globalisation is losing its lustre; climate change is a huge threat right now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at WEF: “We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. For a society with diverse religions, cultures, languages, attires and cuisines, democracy is not just a political system but a way of living.” (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at WEF: “We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. For a society with diverse religions, cultures, languages, attires and cuisines, democracy is not just a political system but a way of living.” (Source: ANI)

In his keynote address at the World Economic Forum’s annual meet in Davos on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world is facing challenges in maintaining peace, stability and security. Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to address WEF after HD Devegowda in 1997, said new powers are changing the balance between economic and political strength, indicating a change in future of the world.

Addressing the gathering mostly in Hindi, the Prime Minister thanked WEF and the Swiss government for the reception accorded to him. He also recalled that when Deve Gowda came here in 1997, the theme of the WEF summit was building a networked society. That theme now looks centuries-old as the world today is about big data and so many other new developments, said PM Modi. FULL STORY: Climate change, terrorism are biggest threats the world is facing today: PM Modi in Davos

What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at WEF:

1. “We in India are proud of our democracy and diversity. For a society with diverse religions, cultures, languages, attires and cuisines, democracy is not just a political system but a way of living” Also Read: India among least inclusive in G20 economies: World Economic Forum report

2. “This year the topic here is ‘Creating a shared future in a fractured world’. New powers are changing the balance between Economic & Political strength. This is indicating a change in future of the world. World is facing challenges in maintaining peace, stability & security”

3. “Many societies and countries are becoming self-centred. It seems that globalisation, as opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Such misplaced preferences can’t be considered any lesser threat than terrorism or climate change. We must admit shine of globalisation is fading”

4. “Terrorism is a big threat but an even bigger threat is when you give definitions like good terrorism and bad terrorism”

5. “Climate change is a huge threat right now, Snow in the Arctic is melting, many islands are sinking or are about to sink”

6. “India has always believed in values of integration and unity, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means the entire world is one family. It is relevant to bridge distances”

7. “Issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges”

8. “Technology assuming immense importance in this era; deeply influencing the way we behave, politics and various aspects of our life”

9. “Mahatma Gandhi’s Principle of Trusteeship to use things according to one’s need is important. He was against use of anything for one’s greed. We’re today exploiting nature for our greed. We need to ask ourselves if this is our progress or regression”

10. “In India democracy, demography and dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny”

