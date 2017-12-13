PM Modi at FICCI’s 90th Annual General Meeting LIVE Updates: We are trying to fight the corrupt system

PM Modi at FICCI Annual general Meeting. PM Modi at FICCI Annual general Meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded his government’s effort to help poor people join the banking system with Jan Dhan Yojna. He said that it gives him great satisfaction that poor of this country, who earlier faced hardship in getting a bank account opened, have been able to open bank account with zero balance under Jan Dhan Yojna. Modi was speaking at FICCI’s 90th Annual General Meeting in Delhi.

Live Updates

4:54 pm Rumors regarding FRDI are being spread. Govt is working towards protecting interest and rights of depositors but rumors being spread are totally opposite. Contribution of institutions like FICCI important to dispel such rumors: PM Modi

4:51 pm The NPA is the biggest scam of the previous government. This is bigger than the Commonwealth, 2G, Coal scam. Shouldn’t those who remained silent then have spoken: PM Modi

4:47 pm Organisation like FICCI has helped in checking the practice the previous government’s to force banks to give loans to a few industrialists: Modi

4:43 pm The uproar over Non Performing Assets (NPA) that we are seeing these days, it is the biggest liability transferred to us by the previous government: PM

4:41 pm More the system is strong and transparent, more will the people benefit: PM

4:40 pm: We are trying to change the 70-year-old system. It needs strength and courage: Modi

4:39 pm Earlier governments forced banks to give loans to only a few industrialists. This is how they crippled the banking system: Modi

4:38 pm You must have seen that this Government is taking decisions keeping in consideration the needs of the youth in the country, but you can also see the contrast in the previous Government: PM Modi

4:35 pm: This Govrnment is working to end such a fight with the system. We are working to establish a system which is not only transparent, but sensitive as well and that understands the needs of the people: Modi

4:32 pm: We are trying to bring transparency in system so that our policies and schemes are implemented smoothly: Modi

4:30 pm: Poor of this country had to struggle a lot for basic things. Even to get pension and scholarships, they had to give commission. We have tried to wipe out corruption: Modi

