PM Modi assures to seal Indo-Bangla border on war footing: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of carrying out the fencing work of Indo-Bangladesh border on “war footing” as it is a top priority for the Centre. In a statement issued after his meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said he has requested Modi to take steps for complete sealing of the international border expeditiously to stop influx.

“In this context, the Prime Minister pointed out that sealing of the international border is one of the top priorities of the central government and that he would instruct the Ministry of Home Affairs to take up the matter on a war footing,” Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister was in the national capital to invite the Prime Minister to inaugurate of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge over Brahmaputra in May and Global Investors’ Summit to be held in November in the state this year.

On the two-day global investors summit beginning November 9, Sonowal said, “The first-ever global investors summit, followed by the Pravasi Asomiya Divas on November 11, will help to herald a new era of development and employment generation in Assam and the whole of North East.”

He said the state government intends to make Assam a hub of manufacturing activities in the region and Guwahati a business centre for trade with South East Asia as part of the India’s ‘Act East Policy’.

Later he told reporters that reshuffle of his ministry would be carried out in due course after “broad discussions and taking the people into confidence”.

