PM Modi assures support to OPS, Palaniswami as rival factions of AIADMK unite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all support to Tamil Nadu government for the growth of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all support to Tamil Nadu government for the growth of the state.

As rivals factions of ruling AIADMK on Monday decided to merge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all support to Tamil Nadu government for the growth of the state. “Centre assures all possible support to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami & Dy CM O Panneerselvam for the growth of Tamil Nadu,” tweeted Modi.

Over six months after a bitter split, rival AIADMK factions merged following a power sharing arrangement under which K Palaniswami will remain the chief minister and O Panneerselvam was made his deputy. Panneerselvam, who was administered the oath by Governor Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhawan, will also be the AIADMK coordinator while Palaniswami will be the co-coordinator of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. A cabinet reshuffle will soon take place.

Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN. @OfficeOfOPS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017

Steps will also be taken to remove AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala by convening the general council meeting, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam said after the merger. Removal of Sasikala was a key demand of the Panneerselvam faction for the

merger.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami praised Panneerselvam for facilitating the merger, amidst thunderous applause and jubilant scenes at a crowded ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd