PM Modi assures Centre’s assistance to flood-hit Chennai; meets ailing Karunanidhi, DMK says courtesy call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the daily ‘Thanthi’ in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the daily ‘Thanthi’ in Chennai on Monday. PTI Photo

Amidst the persistent heavy rains and floods in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state capital on Monday and reviewed the situation assuring the state government of all possible assistance from the Centre in tackling the problem. “I assure all possible support to the Tamil Nadu government to tackle the situation due to rains,” PM Modi said at a function to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Tamil daily Dina Thanthi in Chennai.

The prime minister expressed grief over the rain-related deaths over the last few days. “On landing in Chennai, PM @narendramodi discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains and floods in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu with the CM (K Palaniswami) & Dy CM (O Panneerselvam) of the state. He assured them of all assistance from the Centre,” @PMOIndia, the official twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office, said in a tweet.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam have bore the brunt of the monsoon fury, with torrential rains inundating low-lying areas resulting in the death of several people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the ailing DMK President M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Monday. DMK Working President M K Stalin, senior party leader Durai Murugan and other leaders are also present. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the ailing DMK President M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Monday. DMK Working President M K Stalin, senior party leader Durai Murugan and other leaders are also present. PTI Photo

PM Modi also met ailing DMK supremo M Karunanidhi, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister and enquired about his health. This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi became the prime minister in May 2014. The meeting lasted about 20 minutes. Modi sat next to wheelchair-bound Karunanidhi, 93, and held his hands.

“Met former Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru M Karunanidhi and enquired about his health.@kalaignar89,” Modi wrote on his official Twitter page. The PM visited the Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin, who is DMK Working President, welcomed Modi at the gate of the residence and honoured him with a red shawl.

Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, in his official twitter page said that PM Modi during the meeting wished Karunanidhi a “speedy and full recovery.” “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi made a courtesy call on Dr @kalaignar89…The PM enquired about his health & wished him a speedy & full recovery,” Stalin wrote.

During his visit, Modi was accompanied by state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. Soundarrajan told reporters that the prime minister invited Karunanidhi to visit Delhi. DMK leaders, including Kanimozhi, who is the daughter of Karunanidhi and a Rajya Sabha MP, were among those present during the meeting.

Later, Karunanidhi made a brief appearance outside and waved at his supporters who cheered him. Karunanidhi, who was taken ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy, was twice admitted to a private hospital in December last. He has been since confined to his house, but made one rare appearance on October 19 this year when he visited an exhibition here held to showcase the 75-year journey of DMK’s mouthpiece, ‘Murasoli.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd