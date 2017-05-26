PM Narendra Modi in Assam today; to inaugurate Dhola-Sadiya bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam today. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam today. (File)

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government completes three years in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Assam on Friday to inaugurate a slew of projects aimed at the development of the North East region. The most significant part of his visit will be the inauguration of the country’s longest bridge.

Referring to the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, PM Modi had said, “This is one of the most important infrastructure projects in our nation.” Estimated to have cost around 10,000 crore, the 9.15-km-long bridge will shave off the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour, reducing the distance by 165 kms.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two key projects – AIIMS and Indian Agriculture Research Institute. “Both projects will quicken the development of Assam & the Northeast,” he had tweeted.

PM Modi also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal and his government for completing one year in office.“Congrats to @BJP4Assam Government under @sarbanandsonwal for completing a year in office & undertaking remarkable development initiatives,” he said, adding that the BJP is committed to serving the region and enhancing its progress.

