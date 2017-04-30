PM Modi asks youth to take advantage of cash reward scheme on BHIM App use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo/File)

As part of his push for digital payments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the youth to capitalise on a scheme that entails cash rewards for those encouraging others to use the government’s Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) App for transactions. He said the scheme is valid till October 14 and the youngsters can benefit monetarily from this.

“Friends, the government of India has provided you a good opportunity. The new generation is almost getting free of cash transactions. The new generation does not need cash. The new generation believes in digital payments,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He said since the youngsters are already making digital transactions, they could also make an earning while doing so under a scheme of the government of India. Under the scheme, a person can earn Rs 10 every time he or she introduces BHIM to another person and that person undertakes three digital transactions.

“If you make 20 people to do it in a day, you can earn Rs 200 that day,” the Prime Minister said, adding it will contribute to the efforts towards ‘Digital India’. He also asked the students to utilise the upcoming summer vacations for learning new skills and even go for “out-of-the-box” things like taking lessons in auto driving, picking up some words from other Indian languages and finding about other places which they may intend to visit.

