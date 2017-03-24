PM Modi asks UP MPs not to seek favours from UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

TWO DAYS after reprimanding BJP MPs for their frequent absence from Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now reportedly told MPs from UP not to seek any favours from new CM Yogi Adityanath and his government, or interfere in the process of governance.

The prime minister invited his party colleagues from UP to breakfast at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. A party source said Modi told them not to sit back after the spectacular victory and asked them to support the government in its efforts at good governance and development. He is said to have told them to work to transform the state.

Sources said the prime minister told them he is aware some MPs worked to sabotage the election of BJP MLAs in their respective constituencies over issues between them. “He asked all MPs to forget those differences, apologise if required, and work together for 2019,” said one MP. Apart from the prime minister, party chief Amit Shah also spoke to the MPs. Senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi and Ananth Kumar were seated alongside Modi and Shah, facing the MPs, the sources said.

One MP pointed out that BJP workers had been arrested by state police after the election. The sources said Modi asked them not to expect law-enforcement officials to favour party workers. Shah spoke to them along the same lines, the sources added.

An MP said the prime minister was trying to remove the impression of many MPs that the UP government’s work in future should be in such a way that Hindus in the state get consolidated. The PM’s message, according to the MPs, was that BJP leaders should not provide any patronage to anything criminal or illegal.

“Modiji said BJP MLAs and MPs should work together to implement central schemes and the state government’s initiatives,” said an MP. The MP added they were told strictly not to seek any favours such as transfer, promotion or posting of officials because that could cause trouble to those in government. The PM asked them to work together to transform the state from a BIMARU state to a fully developed one, they said.

Almost all BJP MPs from UP were present. The sources described the prime minister as a good host, saying they were served stuffed paratha, vegetables, jalebis, Gujarati dishes and paan.

