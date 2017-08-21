PM Modi asks BJP CMs to work for ‘New India’ in ‘mission mode’

PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj and other leaders at the party’s Mukhyamatri Parishad Baithak (meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states) in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj and other leaders at the party’s Mukhyamatri Parishad Baithak (meeting of chief ministers of BJP-ruled states) in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked chief ministers of BJP-ruled states to work in “mission mode” to realise the vision of a “New India” by 2022 as he pushed for speedy implementation of pro-poor schemes and boosting transparency in goverment schemes. Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will review works of the party-run state governments every three months in this regard, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh told reporters after the meeting.

“Modi and Shah guided us to work in a mission mode to realise the vision of a ‘New India’ by 2022. The means to double farmers’ income and implementing pro-poor schemes with the help of digital transcations were also discussed,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The meeting was attended by 12 BJP chief ministers and six deputy chief ministers. Modi and Shah referred to the stalling of a bill, which seeks to accord constitutional status on OBC commission, by the Congress in the Rajya Sabha during the recent monsoon session.

“It has exposed the anti-OBC and anti-poor face of the Congress,” Adityanath said, adding the BJP leaders decided to run a campaign against the oppositon parties in the coming months on this.

The prime minister also pitched for digital transactions through use of BHIM App in welfare schemes to eliminate corruption and also called for executing various schemes to double the income of farmers by 2022, Adityanath told reporters.

The BJP governments were also asked to sign MoUs with other states, including those run by non-BJP parties, to strengthen cultural exchanges, he added. Such exchanges will lead to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India great India)’, Adityanath said.

