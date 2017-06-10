PM Modi, Ashraf Ghani discuss Afghan situation

PM Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani PM Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Friday agreed that India’s entry into SCO as a full member would promote closer cooperation within SCO, including on one of the main priorities, “fighting terrorism”, sources said.

In his bilateral meeting with Ghani on Friday on the margins of the SCO summit, Modi strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan, and expressed India’s sincere condolences on loss of hundreds of innocent lives and injury to several more.

“The two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with specific reference to fighting terrorism, and promoting peace, stability and reconciliation there,” sources said.

The PM assured President Ghani that 1.25 billion Indians stood by Afghanistan in addressing the challenge of terrorism.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App