PM Modi arrives in Netherlands, says visit will lead to cementing ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday, the final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte to strengthen bilateral ties. “Landed in the Netherlands. This is a visit of immense importance, which will lead to cementing ties with a valued friend,” Modi tweeted after arriving in the Netherlands’ capital following a hectic US visit.

Landed in the Netherlands. This is a visit of immense importance, which will lead to cementing ties with a valued friend. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2017

Modi was received at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam by Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders. Modi, during his day-long visit, will have an official meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte and call on King Willem-Alexander and meet Queen Maxima.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian community outside his hotel in Hague (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian community outside his hotel in Hague (Source: ANI)

This year, the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations. “I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Rutte and reviewing our bilateral relations. I would be exchanging views with PM Rutte on important global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change,” Modi had said before embarking on his three-nation tour that also took him to Portugal and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian community outside his hotel in the Hague (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian community outside his hotel in the Hague (Source: ANI)

Economic relations form the core of the bilateral relations and the Netherlands is India’s 6th largest trading partner in the EU and 5th largest investment partner globally. “The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches with our development needs,” the prime minister had said.

Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands: Here’s what is on the agenda

“Indo-Dutch economic engagement is a win-win proposition,” he said, adding he would be discussing with Rutte as to how the two sides should work to further harness the synergies. He would also be meeting with CEOs of major Dutch companies and encourage them to join the Indian growth story.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App