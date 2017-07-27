PM Modi inaugurates Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Madurai airport on Thursday. (Source: PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Madurai airport on Thursday. (Source: PIB)

On the second death anniversary of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a national memorial in his honour in his home town Rameshwaram on Thursday. After inaugurating the memorial, PM Modi will be attending several other programmes.

The Kalam memorial was built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pei Karumbu. At the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister hoisted the national flag and unveiled a statue of Kalam.

As per a statement released by the PMO, the prime minister after inaugurating the memorial will flag off ‘Kalam Sandesh Vahini’, an exhibition bus that will travel across various states of the country and reach Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the birth anniversary of the former President.

The Prime Minister after the event will head off to Mandapam for a public meeting. There, via video conference, he will be flagging off a new express train from Ayodhya to Rameswaram. The statement also added that the PM will be releasing a synopsis of the ‘Green Rameswaram’ project. The day-long visit will conclude with an address at a public meeting.

