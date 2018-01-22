World Economic Forum LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi reaches Davos, will host global CEOs on dinner tonight

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Zurich. (Photo: Prime Minister’s Office) PM Narendra Modi arrives in Zurich. (Photo: Prime Minister’s Office)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Zurich on Monday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. The prime minister is scheduled to host dinner for global industry bosses from 18 countries in Davos.

The first Indian prime minister to attend the WEF in more than two decades, Modi is being accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, among others.

Tomorrow, he will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address.

The prime minister had said in his departure statement yesterday that India’s engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become “truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres”.

“At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India’s future engagement with the international community,” he had said.

LIVE UPDATES

7:28 pm: PM Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the officials on his arrival at Zurich International Airport to participate in the World Economic Forum, in Davos on Monday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the officials on his arrival at Zurich International Airport to participate in the World Economic Forum, in Davos on Monday. (PTI Photo)

7:25 pm: Spicejet CEO Ajay Singh, who has himself steered a major turnaround in a sector like aviation, said India has a great story to tell at Davos and there can be no one better than Prime Minister Modi to tell this story. “When we saw Chinese premier Xi Jinping here last year, there was a lot of focus on China and it’s natural there would be a lot of focus on India this time,” Singh said.

7:05 pm: Indian CEOs made a strong pitch for a statesman like position for the country to counter the protectionism and domestic rhetoric likely to be presented by countries like the US. Eminent banker Uday Kotak, a Davos veteran who has been attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in this Swiss ski resort town for years, said has said India needs to understand the subtle difference between sales and marketing, and present the India story accordingly while positioning itself in the role of a statesman.

6:20 pm Talking top media before the grand dinner, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that prime minister’s reforms have generated interest among global investors. PM’s Modi’s revolutionary and unorthodox reforms have generated a tremendous amount of interest in the global investor community,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd