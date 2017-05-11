PM Modi appreciates support of US Congress in deepening ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appreciated the bipartisan support of the US Congress in deepening ties with India. He made the comments during a meeting with an eight- member US Congressional delegation, led by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, which called on him in New Delhi.

“The prime minister welcomed the delegation to India. He appreciated the strong bipartisan support of the US Congress in deepening the partnership between India and the United States,” a PMO statement said. Modi exchanged views with the delegation members on the bilateral partnership and other issues of mutual interest.

“He called for further enhancing exchanges with the US Congress,” the statement added.

