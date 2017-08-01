PM Modi announces Rs 2,000-cr package for flood-affected north eastern states

PM Modi during the high level meeting to assess the flood situation north eastern states. (Source: Twitter/PMOIndia) PM Modi during the high level meeting to assess the flood situation north eastern states. (Source: Twitter/PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an assistance package of Rs 2,000 crore for flood-affected north eastern states after holding a series of high-level meetings with the state Chief Minister and senior officials. Modi reached Assam in wee hours of Tuesday and assessed the current situation in the state which is reeling under floods. More than 25 lakh people have been displaced so far in the state.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of those who died in the Assam and Rajasthan floods, and Rs 50,000 for those who have been seriously injured in the floods. The floods have claimed more than 70 lives in Assam so far. The relief package has been announced under the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Though the floods have receded in most parts of the state, six districts are still affected. More than 1,000 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up by the government with the Air Force, NDRF and the Army being summoned for rescue and relief operations. The meeting on Tuesday was attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanad Sonowal, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and other senior officials. More details are awaited as to which state gets what share under the package.

Earlier, a seven-member team was formed to do an on the ground assessment of the situation in the state which will submit its report with recommendations to the Centre for release of relief packages. The team began its assessment on July 25.

