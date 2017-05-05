PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of Etah accident victims

The accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying passengers from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit. The accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying passengers from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the kin of each of those killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh .

The funds would be released from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh from PMNRF,” a statement from the PMO said.

At least 14 persons were killed in a road accident in Etah early on Friday morning around 3 a.m. Modi condoled the deaths and said: “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the accident in Etah. May those injured in the accident recover quickly.”

The accident took place in Sarai Neem area when the vehicle carrying passengers from a pre-wedding function overturned and fell into a roadside pit. Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief operations.

Ten persons died on the spot. The injured were sent to the district hospital in Agra, where four of the critically injured succumbed. All the deceased were reportedly from Agra. Police fear the death toll could rise.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now