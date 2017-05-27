PM Modi among most effective communicators of our times: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the most effective communicators of our times. He was speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan after receiving a compilation of the Prime Minister’s radio address Mann Ki Baat. “Effective communication is important for any leader. Without having the capacity to communicate, a leader may not be able to inspire people to follow his ideas and approach…in the contemporary period, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is one of the most effective communicators of the times. In independent India, Prime Minister Pt. Nehru effectively propagated the values in our Constitution including secularism. Smt Indira Gandhi mobilised the public in favour of the liberation war of Bangladesh effectively,” said the President.

The book, Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio, contains an analysis of Mann Ki Baat — the themes, the choice of topics, the salient features. It illustrates how Mann Ki Baat has connected with the ‘New India’. It also presents a narrative about the manner in which Mann Ki Baat has created “mass movements”, be it in cleanliness, in promoting India’s tourism potential, safer roads, drugs free India, etc.

Mukherjee also received the first copy of Marching with a Billion — Analysing Narendra Modi’s Government at Midterm from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Mahajan formally released both books at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Present on the occasion were Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley.

