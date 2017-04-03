PM Modi advocates technology to ease judicial processes

PM Narendra Modi with CJI J S Khehar on Sunday. PTI PM Narendra Modi with CJI J S Khehar on Sunday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the use of technology to ease judicial processes while Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar spoke about expeditiously dealing with cases related to triple talaq. They were speaking at the valedictory function of the 150th year celebrations of Allahabad High Court. The PM assured the CJI of complete cooperation from the government to strengthen the judicial system. Modi said the use of technology would save time and ensure that lawyers make sharp arguments in court that would help judges in taking decisions faster.

In his speech as the chief guest, Modi said a “janjaal” of laws was created by earlier governments and the common man suffered its burden. He said he was happy that his government had scrapped around 1,200 laws.

Modi stressed the use of advanced technologies in the judicial system and suggested that dates for cases be given on mobile phones. He also suggested connecting jails with courts through video-conferencing to save time and money spent on movement of prisoners.

“Expenditure is made on security as well as while taking prisoners from jails to the courts. Aur us marg mein kya kya nahin hota hai, yeh sab jaante hain.. ab Yogiji (Adityanath) ayen hain, toh shayad woh bandh hoga (Everyone knows what happens on this path. Now that Yogji has come, maybe all that will be stopped),” Modi said.

In his speech as special guest, CJI Khehar said three Constitution benches had been formed for the coming summer vacation. There were many serious cases that would make an impact on the life of people, he said, one of which was triple tala. “Do not know what will be the judgment but the rights of the people will be defined,” the CJI said about that case and told about another case of citizenship in Assam by saying that there are lakhs of Bangladeshis who do not know whether they were Indians or not. They will come to know about their rights, he added.

The CJI further said that as on January 31, 2017, there was pendency of 7 lakh cases in the Allahabad High Court and pendency of 2 lakh cases in its Lucknow bench. The CJI said the PM speaks his Mann ki Baat and the entire nation listens to him. Today he was there to tell his ‘dil ki baat’ to the PM, he said. Khehar said after becoming the CJI, he found a marathon of arrears. “No one is going to come from abroad and settle our cases. We have to do it ourselves,” the CJI said.

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government and judiciary would function in coordination for faster justice delivery.

