PM Narendra Modi’s speech highlights: Here are the top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on New Year eve, a day after 50-day deadline post demonetisation came to an end. In his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to the fight against corruption and said black money and fake notes had become so rampant in India’s social fabric that even honest people were brought to their knees.

Giving a bonanza to farmers post demonetisation, PM Modi announced that government will bear interest for 60 days on crop loans taken by farmers from district cooperative banks and primary societies for sowing operations this Rabi season.

PM Modi said that the government had to take a tough decision while deciding to implement demonetisation, adding that without the support of people it would not have been possible. Emphasising that the corrupt will be punished, he said that law will continue to do its work and with utmost severity but added that the focus will remain on protecting the honest and reducing their difficulties.

The prime minister had made a surprise announcement on November 8 when he announced his government’s decision to scrap old higher denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The government has so far faced immense criticism from opposition parties for allegedly implementing the decision in a ‘rush’ without a cohesive plan. The Winter Session of Parliament also saw continued protests in both the Houses as the Opposition demanded PM’s presence throughout the demonetisation debate. The ruling BJP, however, alleged that Opposition was running away from the debate. On December 25, PM addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki baat’ and praised the countrymen ‘for supporting the demonetisation move’.

Here are the top quotes from his address:

* Patience, discipline, resolve displayed by 125 crore Indians will play a critical role in shaping future of the nation for years to come

* Corruption, black money, fake notes had become so rampant in India’s social fabric that even honest people were brought to their knees

* In this fight against corruption and black money, it is clear that you wish to walk shoulder to shoulder with us

Read: Narendra Modi speech LIVE updates: ‘Law will do its job on black money hoarders, but govt will protect the honest’

* These events after Diwali have proved that millions of people were looking for such an opportunity to get themselves freed from suffocation

* Do you not feel, that for the good of the country, this movement for honesty, needs to be further strengthened

* The suffering undergone by the citizens is a luminary example of our citizens’ sacrifice to secure a bright future for the country

* Your love and support is like a blessing in the fight against corruption, counterfeit currency

* Efforts should be made to ensure normality in the banking system at the earliest

* Pro-active endeavours in rural areas need to be taken to provide relief to villagers, farmers.

* What Indians have done against corruption, there is no example in the world.

* Law will take its own course. This government is a friend of the honest and in favour of putting the dishonest in the path of truth

* Two housing schemes for the economically weaker sections have been announced under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna

* In the next three months, 3 crore Kisan cards will be converted into RuPay cards

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd