PM Modi addresses Indian envoys conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed eighth Indian heads of missions conference here. Key foreign policy issues and challenges, including India’s engagement with major powers as well as strain in ties with Pakistan and China, are being discussed at the event, which around 120 envoys are attending.

Major developments globally and how India should formulate its policy to deal with them are being discussed in the meet as well.

The conference comes as India-Pakistan ties have nosedived again following the beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani military in Jammu and Kashmir. The issue is likely to figure during the discussions. India’s ties with resource-rich Africa as well as with Gulf countries and the situation in West Asia are also expected to be taken up at the meet.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had inaugurated the four-day conference on Friday.

