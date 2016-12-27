PM Modi accuses Congress of betraying Jawans; stalling OROP for 40 years

PM Modi Addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun. (Source: ANI) PM Modi Addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress Party of betraying the jawans by not fulfilling the long-pending One Rank, One Pension (OROP) demand in the last 40 years. Addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi said, “My Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands.”

“In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans by allocating 500 crore for this,” he added. He said the Centre was always clear that from day one that the Jawans must get their due and therefore, his government always stated that OROP will be a reality.

“6,600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP. We were clear that from day one that our jawans must get their dues,” he added.