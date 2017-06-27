PM Modi accepted US position on terror, Islam: CPI

In their joint statement, Modi and US president Donald Trump on Tuesday struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists. (File) In their joint statement, Modi and US president Donald Trump on Tuesday struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists. (File)

The CPI on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US joint statement with regard to terrorism, saying he has “accepted” the American position that allegedly identifies terror and Islam as one. CPI national secretary D Raja also said that India is allegedly playing second fiddle to the US on the issue by buying the theory.

“Modi is accepting American theory which identifies terror and Islam as one. It is different from what was India’s position on the issue,” CPI national secretary D Raja said. In their joint statement, Modi and US president Donald Trump on Tuesday struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists.

“Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us,” Modi had said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden. “We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation,” he said.

Trump said both nations are “determined” to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.

