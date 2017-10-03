PM Modi absolutely silent on those celebrating Lankesh murder: Actor Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the murder of Gauri Lankesh. Actor Prakash Raj questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj has questioned the “absolute silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on those “celebrating” the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Raj, a close friend of the Lankesh family, said the PM and others were acting like nothing had happened despite having social media followers celebrating the killing on social media.

Speaking at the 11th annual convention of left-affiliated students’ group Democratic Youth Federation of India on Monday, the actor said, “Who killed my dear friend Gauri is not as important to me today as who has been celebrating her death. There may not be proof as to who killed Gauri but we can see who is celebrating it and from this we can form an idea of who could have killed her. The underlying cruelty in all of this is apparent to many people. Many of those celebrating Gauri’s death are persons followed by the Prime Minister on social media. The PM has been absolutely silent about these people.”

Raj said, “When we see these people going around acting as if nothing has happened, I feel like giving them the five National Awards I have won for acting.”

He continued, “Look I am a seasoned actor, can I not see through the acting? Give me some respect. Am I stupid? Are people foolish that they cannot see through all this? Are the youth of today blind? The time has come for Modi to understand this.”

The actor said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was playing a dual role. “If you watch television, then you would not know whether the CM of UP is a temple priest or a chief minister. He is playing a double role.”

Kannada writer and activist K Neela said it was a crime to celebrate a killing. “Is it part of Indian culture to celebrate a murder?,’’ asked Neela, announcing a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 5 over the Lankesh murder.

