Latest News
  • Pravasi Bhartiya Divas LIVE updates: Want to turn ‘brain-drain’ into ‘brain-gain’, says PM Modi

Pravasi Bhartiya Divas LIVE updates: Want to turn ‘brain-drain’ into ‘brain-gain’, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2017 11:11 am
modi, narendra modi, modi speech, modi news, pm modi live, pm modi pravasi diwas speech, pm modi pravasi divas speech, modi bengaluru address, modi pravasi divas address, pravasi divas, india news Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  is speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas celebrations in Bengaluru. Portuguese PM Antonio Costa, who is in India on a seven-day visit, is also present at the event. The prime minister reached Bengaluru earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a biennial event held in the country on January 9 to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India. The convention is also considered to be an important platform to facilitate engagement between the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community. About 300-400 overseas Indian youth are participating in the Youth PBD, including nearly 150 PIOs who are visiting India for the Know India programme, reported PTI. The organisers claimed that 6,346 registrations  had been confirmed for PBD 2017. According to reports, more than 1,500 NRIs and  400 floating NRIs will be a part of the event.

On Saturday, Suriname Vice-President Michael Ashwin Adhin, Union Minister Vijay Goel, MoS for External Affairs General V K Singh and Karnataka ministers R V Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

LIVE UPDATES:

ananya January 8, 201711:35 am

I will say it with full confidence that 21st century belongs to India: PM Narendra Modi concluding his speech at Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas

ananya January 8, 201711:31 am

We have taken a big step to erase black money. Some political parties are the supporters of black money. But the support extended by the pravasi Indians to help us in this step has been immense: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:29 am

For me FDI stands not only for Foreign Direct investment but also for First Developed India: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:25 am

Through ‘Know India Program’, groups of young Indians from abroad will visit India. Today 160 young pravasi Indians are here amongst us. I welcome you and hope that you’ll stay connected when you return to your respective countries: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:20 am

I will encourage all PIO card holders to convert their PIO cards to OCI cards. The deadline for the conversion has been extended: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:15 am

We’ll shortly be launching a skill development scheme, ‘Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana’, for the Indian youths and workers seeking overseas employment: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:12 am

Indian diaspora has made invaluable contribution to our economy. We want to change brain drain to brain gain: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:11 am

The security of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost importance to us. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been prompt in reaching out to the Indians abroad through social media: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:08 am

NRIs and PIOs have made great contributions in their fields: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:05 am

For my government and for me, personally, engagement with overseas Indian community has always been a key area of priority: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:01 am

Indians staying abroad are respected not only for their strength in numbers but also for the contributions they make: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201711:00 am

In this event you are both the guests and hosts. This event is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

ananya January 8, 201710:58 am

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM of Portugal Mario Soares

ananya January 8, 201710:57 am

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome all of you on the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: PM Narendra Modi

ananya January 8, 201710:56 am

PM Narendra Modi speaks at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru

ananya January 8, 201710:37 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portugal counterpart António Costa at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 08: Latest News