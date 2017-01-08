Pravasi Bhartiya Divas LIVE updates: Want to turn ‘brain-drain’ into ‘brain-gain’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas celebrations in Bengaluru. Portuguese PM Antonio Costa, who is in India on a seven-day visit, is also present at the event. The prime minister reached Bengaluru earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a biennial event held in the country on January 9 to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India. The convention is also considered to be an important platform to facilitate engagement between the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community. About 300-400 overseas Indian youth are participating in the Youth PBD, including nearly 150 PIOs who are visiting India for the Know India programme, reported PTI. The organisers claimed that 6,346 registrations had been confirmed for PBD 2017. According to reports, more than 1,500 NRIs and 400 floating NRIs will be a part of the event.

On Saturday, Suriname Vice-President Michael Ashwin Adhin, Union Minister Vijay Goel, MoS for External Affairs General V K Singh and Karnataka ministers R V Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.

LIVE UPDATES:

