Pravasi Bhartiya Divas LIVE updates: Want to turn ‘brain-drain’ into ‘brain-gain’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
By: Express Web Desk
| New Delhi |
Updated: January 8, 2017 11:11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas celebrations in Bengaluru. Portuguese PM Antonio Costa, who is in India on a seven-day visit, is also present at the event. The prime minister reached Bengaluru earlier in the day and was received at the airport by Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other ministers.
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a biennial event held in the country on January 9 to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India. The convention is also considered to be an important platform to facilitate engagement between the Central and state governments with the Overseas Indian Community. About 300-400 overseas Indian youth are participating in the Youth PBD, including nearly 150 PIOs who are visiting India for the Know India programme, reported PTI. The organisers claimed that 6,346 registrations had been confirmed for PBD 2017. According to reports, more than 1,500 NRIs and 400 floating NRIs will be a part of the event.
On Saturday, Suriname Vice-President Michael Ashwin Adhin, Union Minister Vijay Goel, MoS for External Affairs General V K Singh and Karnataka ministers R V Deshpande and Priyanka Kharge inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas.
LIVE UPDATES:
I will say it with full confidence that 21st century belongs to India: PM Narendra Modi concluding his speech at Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas
We have taken a big step to erase black money. Some political parties are the supporters of black money. But the support extended by the pravasi Indians to help us in this step has been immense: PM Modi
For me FDI stands not only for Foreign Direct investment but also for First Developed India: PM Modi
Through ‘Know India Program’, groups of young Indians from abroad will visit India. Today 160 young pravasi Indians are here amongst us. I welcome you and hope that you’ll stay connected when you return to your respective countries: PM Modi
I will encourage all PIO card holders to convert their PIO cards to OCI cards. The deadline for the conversion has been extended: PM Modi
We’ll shortly be launching a skill development scheme, ‘Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana’, for the Indian youths and workers seeking overseas employment: PM Modi
Indian diaspora has made invaluable contribution to our economy. We want to change brain drain to brain gain: PM Modi
The security of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost importance to us. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been prompt in reaching out to the Indians abroad through social media: PM Modi
NRIs and PIOs have made great contributions in their fields: PM Modi
For my government and for me, personally, engagement with overseas Indian community has always been a key area of priority: PM Modi
Indians staying abroad are respected not only for their strength in numbers but also for the contributions they make: PM Modi
In this event you are both the guests and hosts. This event is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM of Portugal Mario Soares
It is a great pleasure for me to welcome all of you on the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas: PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi speaks at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Portugal counterpart António Costa at the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas in Bengaluru
© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd