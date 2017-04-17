PM kicks off two-day Gujarat visit with roadshow

In Picture, Prime minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) In Picture, Prime minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome in Surat when he reached the city on Sunday to commence his two-day visit to Gujarat.

Modi arrived at Surat airport in a special Air Force plane and was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former chief minister Anandiben Patel and other BJP functionaries. From the airport, the PM embarked on an 11-km roadshow. Supporters gathered on both sides of the roads and chanted slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Modi, Modi”.

The convoy was escorted by thousands of BJP youth workers wearing orange helmets and saffon scarves. BJP leaders from south Gujarat including Surat city MP Darshana Jardosh, Navsari MP C R Patil, and MLAs from the region followed him. Modi’s convoy was led by 50,000 young men and women on 25,000 bikes.

At Circuit House, Modi held a meeting with local MPs, MLAs, and senior party leaders. This is Modi’s second visit to his home state this year. He had visited Gandhinagar on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

