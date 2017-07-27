PM in Rameswaram Live updates: Modi inaugurates Abdul Kalam memorial, addresses gathering

Bihar Politics
LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi inaugurated Dr Abdul Kalam Memorial on Thursday and is addressing a gathering in Rameshwaram.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2017 1:32 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Dr Abdul Kalam Memorial on Thursday and is addressing a gathering in Rameshwaram.

Live updates:

1.27 pm: Dr. Kalam inspired the youth of India. I can see that today’s youth wants to scale heights of progress and become job creators, PM Narendra Modi said.

1.25 pm: We have to bring a transformation in the ports and logistics sectors, which can contribute immensely to India’s growth, said PM Modi

1.22 pm: A new train between Rameshwaram and Ayodhya will be inaugurated today: PM Modi

1.21 pm: The central government is providing financial aid to fisherman for longliner trawlers under Pradhan Mantri Revolution Scheme: PM Modi

1.18 pm: If Amma was here today, in our midst, she would have been very happy and extended her good wishes. She is a leader we all remember: PM

1.16 pm: Let us all give a standing ovation to all those laborers who worked with immense dedication in building APJ Abdul Kalam memorial: PM Modi

12.50 pm: Dr. Kalam always reflected the simplicity, depth and calmness of Rameswaram: PM Modi.

12.45 pm: Rameswaram has a vital place in our history and it is also known as a place so closely associated with Dr. Kalam: PM Modi.

