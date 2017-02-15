PM in election mode when soldiers are being killed: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally. (Source: PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally. (Source: PTI)

Congress today accused the Modi government of ignoring internal security and using it merely for electoral gains. The Opposition party also accused the BJP and the Sangh Parivar of indulging in “fake news” and propaganda to “befool” voters in elections and urged the Election Commission and media watchdog to take cognisance of it.

“In the last 32 months, 188 security personnel have laid down their lives for India. There were 10 attacks on our security establishments. There has been a 200 per cent rise in infiltrations. It is for the people to decide if the Modi government has made India more secure or less secure.

“Soldiers are being killed. Prime Minister is in election mode perennially, the Home Minister is busy campaigning and the Defence Minister is in sleep mode and whenever he gets up, he is in Goa. The country’s safety and security is just an election talk for this Government,” Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said.

He said in 2016, 105 jawans were killed and 82 civilians also lost their lives and in various terror attacks perpetrated on India and its people.

The Congress leader noted that India has recorded the maximum number of bomb blasts last year, which is even more than war-torn countries like Afghanistan or Iraq.

Slamming the government over its Pakistan policy, Kumar said the Congress would support this government if they have a strategic plan in making India safer.

“The unfortunate part of this government is that it continues to use national defence for politics only. They have been exposed by the number of jawans and civilians killed.

“Their repeated failure in isolating Hafiz Sayeed and Azhar Masood is a result of the Prime Minister’s one-man show without consultations and discussions,” he said.

Kumar also lamented that China has repeatedly “sabotaged” India’s attempts at the United Nations. “The Prime Minister has to answer that when he was swinging in the swing on the banks of river Sabarmati, how come such close so-called friends have ensured that India’s efforts failed,” he said.

Referring to a recent video of BJP chief Amit Shah purportedly wooing Jats in UP, the Congress spokesperson said “It clearly shows that BJP has lost the plot. They have understood that they have lost the public support.”