PM has demeaned his position: Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s raincoat remark at Manmohan Singh

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raincoat remark on Manmohan Singh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he has demeaned his position. “When a prime minister reduces himself to ridiculing his predecessor-years his senior, he hurts the dignity of the parliament and the nation. He demeans his position and himself more than anyone else. Today’s events were saddening and frankly; they were shameful,” said Gandhi in a series of tweets.

When a Prime Minister reduces himself to ridiculing his predecessor-years his senior,he hurts the dignity of the parliament &the nation — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 8, 2017

He demeans his position and himself more than anyone else. Today’s events were saddening and frankly; they were shameful

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 8, 2017

Taking a dig at Manmohan Singh’ squeaky clean record of 35 years of service as an economist, Modi had accused the former prime minister of having a talent of ‘bathing in raincoats’, and getting away with the ugliest of scams.

The Congress dubbed Modi as “arrogant” and charged him with bringing the debate to “the lowest level”. “Within minutes of his speech, he attacked the former Prime Minister in the most unacceptable manner. He said Manmohan Singh occupied various positions and one must learn from him how to take a shower wearing a rain coat.

“It was in extremely poor taste. It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister to use such language against a former PM. We are very very disappointed and angry (with) what the Prime Minister said. We expressed our protest by walking out (from the House),” senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd