Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended warm birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who turned 73.

“Birthday wishes to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan ji. Praying for her long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

Later, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, the Prime Minister went to the Speaker’s chamber in Parliament House complex and gave her a bouquet.

