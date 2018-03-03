PM disappointed people by not announcing schemes for Pondy: Narayanasamy

“But Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who disappointed the people of Puducherry without making any announcements for its development (during his visit).. It is really unfortunate,” he said. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo) “But Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who disappointed the people of Puducherry without making any announcements for its development (during his visit).. It is really unfortunate,” he said. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said it was “unfortunate” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not announce any development scheme for the union territory, during his recent visit here.

Addressing reporters here, the Chief Minister said in the past whenever a Prime Minister visited Puducherry, development schemes were announced.

“But Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who disappointed the people of Puducherry without making any announcements for its development (during his visit).. It is really unfortunate,” he said.

A detailed memorandum was presented to the Prime Minister during his visit to Puducherry on February 25, highlighting the current fiscal difficulties of the territorial government, headded.

Stating that he had urged Modi to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board as per the directive of the Supreme Court on sharing of Cauvery river water, Narayanasamy said, “Prime Minister promised me to do the needful.”

Modi had arrived here on a one-day visit on February 25 to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of nearby Auroville International township and had addressed a public rally here.

Reacting to the arrest of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a corruption case, he said the NDA government at the Centre was “indulging in vendetta politics.”

The arrest of Karti Chidambaram is a “politically motivated act” aimed at “stifling the voice” of Chidambaram, who has been “relentlessly pointing out various wrong doings” of the central government, he added.

The CBI had on February 28 arrested Karti Chidambaram at Chennai airport on his return from London in its probe in the INX media case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya