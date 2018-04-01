Plot to kill Hyderbad Central University V-C foiled, two Maoists arrested

The arrested were Ankala Prudviraj (27), a native of Krishna district, and Chandan Kumar Mishra (28) of Howrah in West Bengal (ANI) The arrested were Ankala Prudviraj (27), a native of Krishna district, and Chandan Kumar Mishra (28) of Howrah in West Bengal (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh police Sunday claimed to have foiled a Maoist party plot to kill the Hyderabad Central University vice-chancellor Dr Podile Appa Rao with the arrest of two persons at Pitchukulapadu T Junction on Bhadrachalam–Cherla road on Friday, a press release said on Saturday.

The duo were allegedly returning from Bastar forest after meeting Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan, the secretary of Telangana State Committee of CPI (Maoist). The Andhra Pradesh police said the duo were tasked to kill the vice-chancellor in view of the antagonism among students against the VC after the suicide of Rohit Vemula, three years ago. The assassination of the VC would help the Maoist party increase recruitment of cadre, sources said.

The arrested were Ankala Prudviraj (27), a native of Krishna district, and Chandan Kumar Mishra (28) of Howrah in West Bengal. Both had studied in the Hyderabad Central University and were attracted towards the Marxist-Leninist-Maoist ideology. Prudviraj was stated to have earlier been arrested by the police after he was caught escorting a woman believed to be the wife of Pulluri Prasada Rao alias Chandranna. He was jailed for sometime and was released on bail. Prudviraj was also a member of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika.

Chandan Kumar Mishra had joined the Hyderabad Central University in 2013 for a post-graduate course. He was a member of the Telangana Praja Front and SFI. He decided to join the Maoist party after due to some incidents on the HCU campus.

In December last, Chandan Mishra was stated to have met Haribhushan in Cherla area through another person working in Telangana Vidya Vedika. Later in January both Prudviraj and Chandan Mishra met Haribhushan in a forest area between Cherla and Venkatapuram areas with the help of a Maoist courier. Haribhushan, it was stated, explained the party’s ideology and asked them to ensure recruitment from HCU into the party. During these discussions on situation on HCU campus, the suicide of Rohit Vemula came up and they decided that if the VC was killed “in the name of Maoist party”, there was a possibility of attracting many students into the party fold.

Later, the duo went to the forest area on being summoned by Haribhushan. The Maoist leader was stated to have told them that it was the opportune time to kill the VC and handed over some letterheads to be dropped at the place where the VC would be killed. It was while they were returning, the police nabbed them at Apitchukulapadu T junction, the press release said.

