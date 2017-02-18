Plot for Patanjali: In U-turn 3 years later, Himachal govt restores lease 

In a major concession to Baba Ramdev in election year, the Himachal Pradesh government Friday made a U-turn on its three-year-old decision to cancel the land lease granted by the previous BJP government and decided to restore the plot to Patanjali Yogpeeth. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Virbhadra Singh. “The Cabinet gave its approval for restoration of lease of government land to Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, Haridwar (Uttarakhand), for establishing a branch of yoga and ayurved-related medical science research and health, tourism and production of herbal medicinal plants at Kalhog (Kandaghat), Solan,” said a government spokesman here.