Please maintain your low profile image: Mamata Banerjee urges President Kovind

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee presents President Ram Nath Kovind a painting by her in Kolkata Tuesday. (Express Photo/Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee presents President Ram Nath Kovind a painting by her in Kolkata Tuesday. (Express Photo/Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday requested President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on his maiden trip to the state, to maintain his “low profile” image, adding that his post is above politics.

Addressing a civic reception held in the President’s honour by the government and Kolkata Municipal Corporation at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Mamata said, “I did not know that he had worked in Rajya Sabha because of the low profile he maintains. When I worked as a Lok Sabha member, he worked as a Rajya Sabha member. He always maintained a low profile. He had practised in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. He also worked as the Governor of Bihar before becoming the President. He should guide us and give us advices. We are open to taking suggestions from him to direct us on the path of development.”

“It does not seem that you hold the highest post in the country as you remain so low profile. Sir, please maintain your low profile image and continue your good relation with commoners,” she added.

Mamata in her speech also thanked Kovind for accepting her request to come for the felicitation. “We are honoured and grateful that you accepted our invitation to come here and we are really touched by the gesture that you showed to the people of Bengal. Thank you so much sir. The President’s post is always a very important post. It is above all the politics. It is the highest post in the country and the President is not only the President of the country but our friend, philosopher and guide,” she said.

