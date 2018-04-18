Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Please Dr Manmohan Singh, don’t compare your days with Modi Ji’s: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said PM Modi has condemned the rapes terming them shameful and inhuman and unlike his predecessors, Prime Minister Modi's words are heard and acted upon instantly.

Following former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s criticism of PM Narendra Modi’s long silence over the rape cases in Kathua and Unnao, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday came to the latter’s defence saying Modi had responded strongly on the incidents. PM Modi, the Minister said, has condemned the rapes, terming them shameful and inhuman and has also ensured action.

Taking on Singh, he further said that unlike his predecessors, Prime Minister Modi’s orders are acted upon instantly. “Dr Manmohan Singh, unlike your observation, when PM Modi says something it’s heard and action is taken. Please Dr Manmohan Singh don’t compare your days with that of Modi Ji’s,” ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh had hit out at PM Modi for his delayed response over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and the alleged rape of a teenager by a BJP MLA in Unnao, saying Modi “should follow his own advice to me” and “speak more often”.

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, Singh said he was glad that Modi finally broke his silence last Friday at an event in Delhi commemorating the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, when he said the “daughters of India” will get justice and the guilty won’t be spared.

Singh said Modi’s failure to speak up earlier had allowed people to think that they could get away without stern action being taken against them. “I do feel that those in authority must speak up in time (so as) to give a lead to their followers,” he said.

