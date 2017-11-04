Pleasant weather in Delhi; winter chill slowly kicking in

A light haze, however, covered parts of the city in the morning, indicating the winter is setting in. (Representational image) A light haze, however, covered parts of the city in the morning, indicating the winter is setting in. (Representational image)

It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling around 16 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

A light haze, however, covered parts of the city in the morning, indicating the winter is setting in.

“The minimum temperature settled at 16.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius,” a Meteorological Department official said.

There was no rainfall recorded overnight. The relative humidity level at 8:30 AM, however, was around 90 per cent, he said. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky later in the day.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures tomorrow are expected to hover around 30 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively,” he said.

