Plea to make barrier like Great Wall of China misconceived: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court has termed as “wholly misconceived” a petition seeking a direction to the Centre to build a barrier similar to the Great Wall of China along its borders. A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar observed that how can India make such a wall when even the United States has not been able to fully construct a wall along the US-Mexico border. The historic Great Wall of China, measuring around 21,196 km in length, is a series of fortifications built along the northern borders of China to protect the kingdoms against raids and invasions by various nomadic groups.

“You (petitioner) are seeking to make a wall like the Great Wall of China along all the borders. What kind of petition you are filing? Why are you taking so much of our time?” the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said. “Even the US cannot fully construct a wall on the Mexico border and you are saying India should make wall. Where is the money? Will you pay the money for it? Should we tell the government that you will pay the money?” the bench asked while dismissing the petition.

The petitioner, a registered association, has filed the petition seeking a direction to the Centre to construct a wall like the Great Wall of China all along the borders to stop terrorism and drugs smuggling in the country. The plea has claimed that such a wall along the borders would help in curbing the issue of cross-border terrorism which is a cause of major concern for the country.

However, after a brief hearing, the bench said, “We are of the view that the instant petition is wholly misconceived, and therefore, we are not inclined to entertain this petition.”

