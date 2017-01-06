Plea seeking probe into Jayalalithaa’s death dismissed

Jayalalitha health conditions were not disclosed until her death. (File) Jayalalitha health conditions were not disclosed until her death. (File)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa’s plea, seeking a probe into former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s death last month.

Justices P C Ghose and Rohinton F Nariman observed that a similar matter was pending before Madras High Court while rejecting the plea. An NGO’s similar plea was dismissed too.

Pushpa had moved the court claiming that Jayalalithaa’s death was suspicious as her medical condition was not disclosed and no one was allowed to visit her. She cited her funeral photographs showing embalming marks and added that everything from her hospitalisation to her death was “kept under wraps”.

She had sought directions to the Centre, Tamil Nadu government and Apollo Hospitals, where Jayalalithaa was admitted, to disclose details of her treatment in a sealed cover to the apex court. ens