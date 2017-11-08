Plea in SC seeks FIR against Mulayam over 1990 firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

A Lucknow resident has approached Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his plea seeking an FIR against SP veteran and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, in connection with the 1990 firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya.

The petitioner, Rana Sangram Singh, alleged that many ‘kar sevaks’ were killed in the firing that took place on October 30, 1990, while taking part in a “peaceful movement” for the construction of a Ram Temple there.

Singh had approached a trial court in 2014 seeking a direction to the police to lodge an FIR against Mulayam, who was chief minister when the alleged incident took place. He had claimed that the SP leader had given a statement in public meetings that he had ordered the police to fire on ‘kar sevaks’ to win the confidence of Muslims.

The trial court had dismissed his plea, after which Singh had moved the high court challenging the order. The HC too rejected the petition on May 3, 2016.

In his appeal filed in the apex court, the petitioner stated, “The HC failed to appreciate that in a huge public gathering, Mulayam Singh Yadav has confessed/admitted that he ordered to fire guns on ‘kar sevaks’ and he further admitted in the second public meeting that if he did not order to fire on ‘kar sevaks’, then the confidence of Muslims would be broken.”

