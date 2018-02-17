Plea in SC against Tushar Mehta’s appointment as SPP in 2G case

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

An NGO moved the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for 2G cases, saying the move amounted to contempt of court. In its plea, the Centre for Public Interest Litigation contended that the move was contrary to the apex court orders appointing senior advocate Anand Grover as SPP in the case related to the 2G scam. Grover was appointed by the apex court in 2014 to replace senior advocate U U Lalit, who was the SPP in the matter, after he was elevated as a judge.

The petition said “…the respondent (Ajay Mittal, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training) by appointing Tushar Mehta, who is currently a senior law officer of the present government, as Special Public Prosecutor has acted in complete violation of the order dated September 2, 2014 passed by this Court.” The plea filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan added that the “impugned notification is ultra vires to the said order and thus is void”.

A special CBI court on December 21, 2017, acquitted all the accused in the 2G case. On February 8, the DoPT issued a notification appointing Mehta as SPP for the case.

