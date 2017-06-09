Plea in NGT against polluting jeans dyeing units in Delhi

A vacation bench of Justice R S Rathore and Expert Member S S Garbyal posted the matter for hearing on July 4. A vacation bench of Justice R S Rathore and Expert Member S S Garbyal posted the matter for hearing on July 4.

A plea was on Friday filed in the National Green Tribunal highlighting release of poisonous substances into ground water from polluting jeans dyeing units in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. The plea filed by a Delhi resident contended that many dyeing units were operating in the area without requisite permission.

It said that untreated effluents are contaminating groundwater, which is the main source of drinking water in the area and causing severe diseases like cancer. Karawal Nagar resident Subhash Chand alleged that these mushrooming jeans dyeing units are affecting the ground water adversely and taking a toll on their health.

A vacation bench of Justice R S Rathore and Expert Member S S Garbyal posted the matter for hearing on July 4.

Besides the Environment Ministry and the Delhi government, the plea has made nine persons, who run dyeing units, as parties in the case and said that they were using dangerous chemicals, which seep through drains and cause water pollution in the area.

“Direct the respondents to take action including closure and shifting of the units in question situated in Panchal Vihar, Delhi if it is found that water, noise and air pollution is being carried from their premises,” the plea said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App