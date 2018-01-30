Plea in NGT against Haji Ali dumping waste in sea

A group of students of ILS Law College, Pune have alleged illegal dumping and release of waste in the Arabian Sea. (Photo for representational purpose) A group of students of ILS Law College, Pune have alleged illegal dumping and release of waste in the Arabian Sea. (Photo for representational purpose)

A group of students of ILS Law College, Pune, has brought Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai under the green scanner by filing an environment interest litigation (EIL), alleging illegal dumping and release of waste in the Arabian Sea.

Hearing the EIL, NGT’s West Zone Bench of Justice Jawad Rahim on Monday took serious cognizance of the breach of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. “The NGT bench issued notices against the Haji Ali Dargah Trust and other government agencies directing them to file a reply before March 5,” said advocate Asim Sarode, representing the petitioners. The petitioners are Aamir Shaikh, Deepak Chatap, Vaishnav Ingole, Revati Bagade, Shraddha Savakhande and Rakesh Mali. They recently visited the Dargah and found the area “dirty and unhygienic”, prompting them to file the EIL, said Shaikh.

Haji Ali Dargah Trust, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, state environment department, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, state level monitoring committee have been listed as respondents in the EIL, informed Shaikh.

“Human waste discharged from toilets on premises of the dargah goes straight into Arabian Sea. This effluent forms part of the same water in which children play, thereby being seriously deleterious to the health of those visiting the dargah, besides damaging marine life,” he said.

