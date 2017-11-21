Plea in Kerala HC to remove CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

A petition was moved in Kerala High Court on Monday seeking removal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Petitioner and Kerala University Syndicate member R S Sasikumar cited observations of the court, which considered former minister Thomas Chandy’s plea, that “a serving minister’s petition against his government affronts the concept of cabinet collective responsibility”.

He said the court made damning observations against the cabinet.

