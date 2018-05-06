Plea in Gujarat HC over inclusion of Kadva Patel under OBC

The petition has been filed by one Ambalal K Patel, a resident of Mehsana, who also happens to be president of “Mota Bavan Kadva Patidar Samaj.” The petition has been filed by one Ambalal K Patel, a resident of Mehsana, who also happens to be president of “Mota Bavan Kadva Patidar Samaj.”

A petition has been filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking inclusion of Kadva Patel caste in the central reservation list of Other Backward Caste (OBC). The High Court will hear the matter after summer vacation in June. The petition has been filed by one Ambalal K Patel, a resident of Mehsana, who also happens to be president of “Mota Bavan Kadva Patidar Samaj.” He has said that state government has not entertained his application seeking inclusion of his caste .

The petition states that inclusion or exclusion of caste in reserved category should be dealt by the state government as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court like formation of neutral body like backward classes commission which can review OBC. It mentions two such commissions formed in the past including justice Gokulkrishnan Commission and Justice Mankad Commission.

The petition says that there is a need to appoint another commission and collect quantifable data before taking any decision on inclusion or exclusion of any caste.

