Plea for NEET in Urdu: SC seeks reply from Centre, CBSE

The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the central government and the Central Board of Secondary Education on including Urdu as a medium for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) – 2017. The All-India common medical entrance test, NEET, is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 this year.

“Issue notice,” said a bench admitting the petition filed by Student Islamic Organisation. The notice was issued after a submission by the Medical Council of India that it was open to include any language as a medium if a request was made to it by the states. The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on March 10.