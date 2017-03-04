Plea for NEET in Urdu: SC seeks reply from Centre, CBSE

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the central government and the Central Board of Secondary Education on including Urdu as a medium for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) – 2017. The All-India common medical entrance test, NEET, is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 this year.
“Issue notice,” said a bench admitting the petition filed by Student Islamic Organisation. The notice was issued after a submission by the Medical Council of India that it was open to include any language as a medium if a request was made to it by the states. The court has fixed the matter for further hearing on March 10.